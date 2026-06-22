Downtown Clermont storefront receives colorful mural makeover

CLERMONT, Fla. — A downtown Clermont storefront is getting a colorful new look this week.

The Orange Blossom Belle, a boutique at 701 W. Montrose St., is adding a large-scale mural inspired by Clermont’s citrus history and Florida’s native wildflowers.

The boutique received a Facade Beautification Grant from the City of Clermont to help fund the project, according to a news release.

The mural is being painted by Jessica and Christina Fonseca of M. Lynn Creative, a Clermont-based art studio.

The design features oversized oranges as a tribute to the area’s historic orange groves, along with native Florida wildflowers meant to reflect the community’s natural beauty.

“Since opening Orange Blossom Belle a little over 6 years ago, we have always dreamed of seeing a mural on our wall,” the boutique said in the release. “We wanted to bring the history and charm of Clermont to life.”

The artists said they hope the mural becomes a gathering point for residents and visitors downtown.

“One of the things we love most about public art is its ability to bring people together,” Jessica and Christina Fonseca said in the release. “Our hope is that this mural gives residents a renewed sense of pride in Clermont while giving visitors a reason to stop, take a photo, share their experience, and spend time exploring downtown.”

The artists are expected to be on-site painting throughout the week of June 22 through June 26.

Members of the public are encouraged to stop by and watch the mural come to life.

The City of Clermont’s Facade Beautification Grant program supports improvements meant to enhance the visual character and economic vitality of the city’s downtown corridor.

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