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Judge denies DNA retesting request for James Duckett on Florida’s Death Row

Former Lake County police officer’s DNA retesting request denied in court.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

STARKE, Fla. — A judge recently ruled against James Duckett, a former Lake County police officer currently on Florida’s Death Row.

The ruling denied Duckett’s request for a hearing regarding DNA retesting related to his case.

Duckett was sentenced to death for the 1987 rape and murder of 11-year-old Teresa McAbee.

His legal efforts to challenge the conviction included seeking retesting of DNA evidence in the case.

His attempt to have DNA retested was denied by a judge.

The stay of execution in his case remains active.

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