Judge denies DNA retesting request for James Duckett on Florida’s Death Row

STARKE, Fla. — A judge recently ruled against James Duckett, a former Lake County police officer currently on Florida’s Death Row.

The ruling denied Duckett’s request for a hearing regarding DNA retesting related to his case.

Duckett was sentenced to death for the 1987 rape and murder of 11-year-old Teresa McAbee.

His legal efforts to challenge the conviction included seeking retesting of DNA evidence in the case.

His attempt to have DNA retested was denied by a judge.

The stay of execution in his case remains active.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group