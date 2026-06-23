St. Cloud man accused of sexually abusing at least 6 young girls

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A Saint Cloud man is behind bars after police said he sexually assaulted at least 6 young girls.

Paul Leon Renuart, 66, of St. Cloud, was arrested Sunday on multiple felony sexual abuse charges.

The St. Cloud Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Renuart following an extensive investigation into allegations involving multiple victims.

Detectives said they worked in coordination with the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Osceola County throughout the investigation.

He faces four counts of custodial sexual battery on a victim under 12 years of age, three counts of custodial sexual battery on a victim 12 years of age or older but less than 18 years of age and one count of child abuse without great bodily harm.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, with detectives believing there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department.

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