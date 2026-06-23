Central Florida Zoo introduces Leeloo, youngest sloth in its care after Sloth World rescue effort

SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens has introduced the public to Leeloo, a female Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth believed to be the smallest and possibly youngest sloth currently in the zoo’s care.

Named after the iconic character from the film “The Fifth Element,” Leeloo has quickly become a favorite among animal care staff.

According to the zoo, her signature two-toed claws are so small that some of the fruits and vegetables in her diet are longer than her claws.

Keepers say Leeloo was initially very shy after arriving at the zoo, but she has gradually become more comfortable in her new home.

She now regularly emerges from her hanging cubby to accept food from staff and enjoys exploring her habitat.

Most days, visitors can find her relaxing in a hanging bucket.

Leeloo is one of the surviving sloths rescued from the now-defunct International Drive attraction Sloth World, a case that has been under investigation since April and closely followed by Channel 9.

The rescue effort comes amid growing concerns about sloth welfare in Florida.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently approved new restrictions on the ownership and importation of sloths into the state.

Under the changes, sloths will no longer be covered under Class III Wildlife permits, also known as blanket import permits.

Anyone seeking to import a sloth into Florida will now be required to obtain a specific importation permit from the commission.

According to investigators, at least 57 sloths connected to Sloth World have died, while eight others continue to receive treatment.

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