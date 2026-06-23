BUNNELL, Fla. — Flagler County families can learn more about Voluntary Prekindergarten and get help with registration during two community events in July.

The Flagler County Education Foundation, Early Learning Coalition of Flagler and Volusia Counties, and Community Foundation and United Way of Volusia Flagler Counties are hosting two “Launch to Learning” events.

Organizers said the events are meant to help families learn about VPK and the role early learning plays in preparing children for kindergarten.

Flagler County hosts events to guide families on VPK registration

“Kindergarten readiness starts before the first day of school,” said Teresa M. Rizzo, executive director of the Flagler County Education Foundation. “These events are an opportunity for families to learn what VPK offers, meet local providers and get help taking the next step toward enrollment.”

The first event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 11, at GW Carver Gym, 206 E. Drain St., in Bunnell.

The second event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 18, at Hidden Trails Community Center, 6108 Mahogany Blvd., in Bunnell.

At both events, families will be able to meet private VPK providers, learn about Flagler Schools’ VPK options, access resources for parents of children from birth to age 5 and receive help with VPK registration.

Kona Ice will also be on-site.

More information is available through the Launch to Learning website.

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