Suspect in East Orange County shooting caught in New York by U.S. Marshals

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Kevin Millares, 27, has been arrested in New York on an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting of a woman in her 70s near a bus stop in East Orange County.

U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Millares, who had fled to New York after the incident.

We have some great news to report: An arrest has been made in the attempted murder of a woman in her 70s near a bus stop in east Orange County. Detectives worked diligently to identify Kevin Millares, 27, as the suspect. Millares fled to New York right after the shooting and our… pic.twitter.com/B1IL9rJ0s4 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 23, 2026

Detectives with the Orange Sheriff’s Office diligently identified Millares as the suspect.

Orange County shooting Deputies investigate shooting on Egan Drive in Orange County. Officials said someone shot a woman in her 70s at a bus stop on June 8, 2026. (Nick Papantonis / WFTV)

Officials state he fled to New York immediately after the shooting.

Millares is currently held at Rikers Island and is awaiting extradition to Orange County.

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