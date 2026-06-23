Orange County

Suspect in East Orange County shooting caught in New York by U.S. Marshals

Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested in New York

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Kevin Millares, 27 Millares has been arrested in New York on an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting of a woman in her 70s near a bus stop in East Orange County.
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Kevin Millares, 27, has been arrested in New York on an attempted murder charge in connection with the shooting of a woman in her 70s near a bus stop in East Orange County.

U.S. Marshals Service apprehended Millares, who had fled to New York after the incident.

Detectives with the Orange Sheriff’s Office diligently identified Millares as the suspect.

Orange County shooting Deputies investigate shooting on Egan Drive in Orange County. Officials said someone shot a woman in her 70s at a bus stop on June 8, 2026. (Nick Papantonis / WFTV)

Officials state he fled to New York immediately after the shooting.

Millares is currently held at Rikers Island and is awaiting extradition to Orange County.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

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