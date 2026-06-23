Florida sees alarming rise in nighttime speeding deaths, ranks No. 2 in US

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida ranks No. 2 in the nation for the increase in speeding-related deaths after dark, according to a new 50-state analysis.

The analysis from Blakeley Law Firm found Florida averaged 206.2 nighttime speeding-related fatalities per year from 2020 to 2024.

That compares with 111.8 average annual daytime speeding-related fatalities during the same period.

Researchers said that represents an 84.4% increase in speeding-related deaths after dark.

Florida trailed only Rhode Island, which had a 107.9% increase, according to the analysis.

The law firm said nighttime crashes accounted for nearly two-thirds of Florida’s speeding-related fatalities.

According to the analysis, Florida recorded 1,031 nighttime speeding-related deaths over the five-year period, compared with 559 daytime speeding-related deaths.

Researchers said nighttime accounted for 64.8% of all speeding-related deaths in Florida.

Florida’s nighttime surge was also far above the national average increase of 32.8%, according to the analysis.

The analysis found Florida’s increase was 41.1 percentage points higher than Georgia’s and 57.2 percentage points higher than Alabama’s.

The top 10 states with the largest increase in nighttime speeding-related fatalities were:

Rhode Island: 107.9% Florida: 84.4% Hawaii: 76% Ohio: 74% Maryland: 67.5% New Jersey: 63.2% New York: 62.6% Connecticut: 62.5% Massachusetts: 60.8% Louisiana: 53.5%

The analysis used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

Researchers reviewed speeding-related fatalities during daytime and nighttime hours across all 50 states from 2020 to 2024.

States were ranked by the percentage difference between average annual nighttime and daytime speeding-related fatalities.

The analysis comes as traffic safety officials continue to warn drivers about the risks of speeding, impaired driving, fatigue and reduced visibility after dark.

Drivers are urged to slow down, avoid distractions, never drive impaired and give themselves more time to react at night.

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