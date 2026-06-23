Volusia County couple arrested for alleged assault on teen with knife and gun

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Volusia County couple was arrested over the weekend, accused of assaulting a teenager after he took their daughter on a date.

Deputies allege Rosa Lamourt Tiru and Lance Mulonas held the teenager at knifepoint, waved a handgun at him and hit his car with a pipe.

The suspects are accused of holding a knife near the boy’s neck and waving a handgun during the encounter.

Tiru and Mulonas were arrested at their home in Deltona on Sunday.

The teenager was not physically injured during the incident.

Authorities did not disclose the exact age of the teenage victim, but confirmed he was old enough to drive.

A pretrial detention hearing for Tiru and Mulonas is scheduled to take place within the next five days.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group