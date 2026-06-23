Fatal crash blocks southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Florida’s Turnpike in Osceola County.

According to authorities, the crash happened at approximately 1:17 p.m. on the southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near Saint Cloud.

The crash involved a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser. Investigators said the circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

The driver of the vehicle, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. A passenger in the vehicle, also pending identification, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As a result of the crash, all southbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike at mile marker 240 are currently blocked. Traffic is being diverted off the Turnpike at mile marker 244 (U.S. 192).

Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed by investigators.

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