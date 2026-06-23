Free summer events and programs for all ages at Orange County Library System

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Library System is offering a full lineup of free events and summer programs in July.

The library system’s Summer at Your Library program continues through July, with events for children, teens and adults at branches across Orange County.

Youth ages 0 to 18 can still take part in the 30-day summer reading challenge. Participants who complete the challenge can turn in their reading trackers to receive a free goody bag while supplies last.

Families have until July 26 to complete 30 days of reading and turn in the grand prize entry page from their reading tracker.

Orange County Library System will also host End of Summer Celebrations from July 20 through July 25 at every OCLS location. The celebrations will include activities and frozen treats.

July programs include special presenters, hands-on learning, animal encounters, STEAM activities, creative workshops and more.

Families can meet a Gatorland wrangler and learn about reptiles, snakes and other animals up close at select library events.

Mad Science will also return with “Science of Superheroes,” a program that explores science through superhero-themed demonstrations.

Youth events in July include dance parties, 3D design classes, fiber arts, zine-making, chalk art, macrame and preschool STEAM activities.

Programs include:

DJ City Beat’s Dance Party

Tinkercad for Beginners

Teen Fiber Arts: Kumihimo

Reactory Factory: The Science of Sound

The Wonder of Rainforests with Central Florida Zoo

Make Your Own Zine

Family: Summer Chalk Art

Fiber Arts Junior: Macrame Keychain

Preschool STEAM: Ready, Set, Sail!

Many programs require registration.

Adults can also take part in July programs focused on career development, genealogy, cooking, health, school support and creative hobbies.

Events include:

America 250 Tea Talk: The Leading Ladies

Build & Perfect Your Resume

Roots on the Road: Your Summer Genealogy Adventure

AFOL Build Session

Cuisine Corner: No Cook Meal

Adult ADHD

Library Tools for School Success

Bankruptcy and Trusts

Some adult programs are offered virtually, while others take place at library branches across Orange County.

Orange County Library System said families can pick up the official summer reading booklet at library locations and track reading progress together.

The summer reading challenge runs through July 26.

End of Summer Celebrations are scheduled July 20 through July 25 at OCLS locations, with activities and frozen treats planned to close out the summer.

More information about the summer reading challenge, July events, registration and End of Summer Celebrations is available at ocls.org/summer.

Orange County Library System serves residents across Orange County through 15 locations, online resources and outreach programs.

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