Goodwill and WFTV 9 partner for annual summer food drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Goodwill Industries of Central Florida and WFTV 9 Family Connection are teaming up again for an annual summer food drive to help families facing food insecurity.

From now through July 11, people can drop off nonperishable food items at Goodwill retail stores in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties.

Suggested donations include peanut butter, beans, rice, canned meats, canned vegetables and other nonperishable staples.

The donations will be divided between Annabel’s Closet and United Against Poverty.

Annabel’s Closet helps people leaving abusive situations. United Against Poverty works to help Central Floridians achieve long-term economic stability through programs and services.

“At Goodwill, our mission has always been centered on helping people build better futures, and that starts with making sure our neighbors have access to basic necessities,” said Ed Durkee, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Florida. “As more individuals and families seek assistance across the region, we’re proud to partner with WFTV, United Against Poverty Orlando and Annabel’s Closet in addressing a growing need across our region.”

Goodwill and WFTV 9 Family Connection have partnered for more than a decade on summer drives to help address hunger in Central Florida.

People can find participating Goodwill locations through Goodwill Industries of Central Florida’s website.

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