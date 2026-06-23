Shelter-in-place order issued following release at Palm Bay research facility

PALM BAY, Fla. — Emergency crews are responding to a reported release from a container at the FAR Research facility in Palm Bay, prompting officials to ask nearby residents and businesses to shelter in place as a precaution.

Palm Bay Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief John Ringleb reports a container release at the facility with no reported injuries.

Authorities have also stated that, according to current information, the released substance is not expected to pose harm to people or the environment.

Haz Mat teams are heading to confirm the substance’s safety and ensure there’s no threat to the community.

Residents and businesses in the immediate vicinity have been advised to stay sheltered until emergency responders confirm that the facility and surrounding areas are secure.

Officials said more information will be released as the investigation continues and safety assessments are completed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional details become available.

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