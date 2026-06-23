Family sues Indian Point HOA in wrongful death case over Kissimmee shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — On Tuesday, Channel 9 heard from the daughter of one of the three men killed outside their Kissimmee Airbnb earlier this year. She is speaking out as her family takes legal action, claiming more could have been done to prevent the deadly shooting.

The family of Douglas Kraft wants to hold multiple entities accountable for the deaths of the three men who were visiting Central Florida for the Mecum Car Auction. The Indian Point HOA claims they were unaware of this lawsuit. The Kraft family’s attorneys said that is not true.

“He was who shaped us into who we are today,” Rachel Brooks, the daughter of Douglas Kraft, said. “The heart of family, girl dad, rock, protector, our peace.”

The family of Douglas Kraft has filed a negligent security wrongful death lawsuit against the Indian Point HOA and the Airbnb owner, Marte Marcel.

“Our dad shouldn’t be gone, there needed to be better regulation,” Brooks said.

Questions remain as to whether this lawsuit will stand up in court.

“Were specific Indian Point HOA bylaws or covenant, conditions, and restrictions violated in this case?” Channel 9 asked. “That’ll be something we’ll be able to unearth in discovery,” Adam Finkel, the family’s attorney with The Haggard Law Firm, said.

Channel 9 has requested those specific documents from the HOA.

While the family’s attorneys did not directly answer whether the alleged offenses directly violate it, they did address only Channel 9 and said that this is why the family is speaking out to push for change.

“We have a real problem person in the neighborhood who is a real threat, we need to put that in our covenants,” Michael Haggard, another family attorney with The Haggard Law Firm, said. “Even though we’ll find out if they violated one here, maybe just as important, is HOA’s will take action. We’re going to learn from the Kraft case, so this never happens in our community. That’s one of the main reasons the family wanted to come forward. That was a great question, thank you.”

We have reached out to the Indian Point HOA for comment on the lawsuit and to request those specific documents. We are waiting to hear back.

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