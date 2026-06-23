Another scorching day across Central Florida on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready for another hot and humid day across the region as temperatures climb well into the 90s Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 90s in most communities, with Orlando topping out near 97 degrees.

When combined with Florida’s summertime humidity, it will feel even hotter outside.

Heat index values are forecast to range between 100 and 105 degrees during the hottest part of the day.

Unfortunately, rain won’t provide much relief.

Most areas will stay dry with only a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Sunshine and limited cloud cover will allow temperatures to soar once again.

Looking ahead, the hot pattern will continue through the end of the week.

Afternoon highs will remain in the mid 90s, but rain chances are expected to increase back to more typical summertime levels, bringing scattered afternoon storms to the forecast.

In the tropics, conditions remain quiet.

Forecasters do not expect any tropical development through the remainder of June, with the next realistic opportunity for activity not likely until at least July.

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