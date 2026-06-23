New VoTran Routes and Adjustments Coming to Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Exciting updates are on the way for Volusia County’s VoTran transit system. Starting June 28, several route changes—carefully approved by the Volusia County Council on June 16—will be implemented.

Volusia County’s VoTran transit system will undergo several adjustments on June 28, including changes to routes 3, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 15, 18, 30, and 70.

The new Route 9 will operate in a loop from Volusia Mall, serving western Daytona Beach and connecting with Routes 10 and 11 at the mall.

Route 11 will no longer operate along Beach Street and Madison Avenue, but will operate between the Transfer Plaza and Volusia Mall.

Riders can obtain route and service information by calling 386-761-7700 or visiting votran.org.

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