Sanford police removed python found in bathroom

SANFORD, Fla. — Two officers in Sanford had an unusual call.

In an unexpected twist for officers Sozio and Moore of Sanford, a routine call about a snake in a bathroom led to a surprising encounter with a ball python.

The officers swiftly and safely removed the snake, ensuring no one was injured.

This incident highlights the varied and often unpredictable nature of their duties.

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