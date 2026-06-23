Manhunt ends as Orlando shooting suspect captured in New York

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando man wanted in connection with a June shooting that left a woman critically injured has been captured out of state, authorities confirmed.

Kevin Millares, 27, was arrested in New York by the U.S. Marshals Service and is currently being held at Rikers Island while awaiting extradition to Orange County, Florida.

We have some great news to report: An arrest has been made in the attempted murder of a woman in her 70s near a bus stop in east Orange County. Detectives worked diligently to identify Kevin Millares, 27, as the suspect. Millares fled to New York right after the shooting and our… pic.twitter.com/B1IL9rJ0s4 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 23, 2026

Millares had been sought on a warrant for attempted first-degree murder stemming from a June 8 shooting near a bus stop on Egan Drive in Orlando.

According to investigators, the victim was on her daily walk when she was shot three times in the back.

Orange County shooting Deputies investigate shooting on Egan Drive in Orange County. Officials said someone shot a woman in her 70s at a bus stop on June 8, 2026. (Nick Papantonis / WFTV)

She was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center for emergency surgery and later told deputies she did not know the shooter or have any known conflicts that would explain the attack.

A witness saw a shirtless man in black shorts approach the woman at the bus stop and open fire without warning. The suspect then fled east on Hager Way.

Orange County shooting investigation Deputies investigate shooting on Egan Drive in Orange County. Officials said someone shot a woman in her 70s at a bus stop on June 8, 2026. (WFTV staff)

Orange County detectives identified Millares as the suspect through surveillance and witness accounts. Residents recognized him in video footage from nearby homes, placing him in the area before the shooting.

A search warrant at his Faber Drive home uncovered evidence, including Hornady .380 ammunition matching scene casings and clothing similar to what he wore during the attack.

The arrest warrant was issued, alleging that the shooting was planned in advance.

Prosecutors claim that Millares deliberately targeted the victim and was actively involved in the crime, even though she was not able to kill her.

Officials have not yet announced when extradition proceedings will be completed.

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