Bus stop shooting suspect remains at large, woman’s condition improving

ORLANDO, Fla. — The man who shot a woman at a bus stop in Azalea Park on Monday morning was still not in custody as of Tuesday afternoon, with deputies continuing to pursue leads.

Deputies have still not released a description, identity, or photo of the suspect. Neighbors who were shown photos by deputies described him as having a bigger build and tanned skin, with short dark hair.

Deputies said they’d release information about him if they run out of leads, but doing so before then could jeopardize their search.

The woman, who remains unidentified, is no longer in critical condition, investigators said.

“Being how she’s a senior citizen, she’s my age, that’s a terrible thing to have happen in your life,” neighbor Jill Boles said. “I certainly hope that she has family that’s going to be able to take care of her as she rolls through this.”

Lynx leaders on Tuesday said the bus stop was not active and the woman was not waiting for public transportation.

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