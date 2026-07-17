Terminated employee arrested for arson attack at West Melbourne business, officials say

WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — A former employee was arrested for arson damaging company vehicles and a building at Tropic Care of Florida early Tuesday, West Melbourne Police Department reports.

Officers responded to 7635 Progress Circle on July 15 after reports of multiple vehicles on fire. They found three pickup trucks in flames, with the fire spreading to the building’s exterior.

Brevard County Fire Rescue extinguished the fire, and investigators determined it had been intentionally set.

Police said the investigation revealed that the suspect entered the secured property, took gasoline from an unlocked work vehicle, and used it to set multiple company vehicles on fire.

Detectives identified Javian A’Trell Hawkins, 26, a recently fired employee, as the suspect. Surveillance, witness statements, and other evidence led to Hawkins, who was arrested July 16 without incident.

JAVIAN HAWKINS

Hawkins is being held at the Brevard County Jail without bond pending his first court appearance.

He is charged with armed burglary, arson of a structure or business, three counts of arson involving a vehicle or structure, and criminal mischief over $1,000 in damage.

“Arson is an intentional act that puts lives, businesses, and our community at risk,” Lt. Graig Erenstoft said. “Thanks to the outstanding work of our detectives and our partnership with the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office, we were able to quickly identify and apprehend the individual responsible.”

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