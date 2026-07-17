Police respond to active scene at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — A large active police response happened Friday afternoon in Orlando.

Several Orlando police officers were seen at the Stella West apartment complex near Silver Star Road.

It’s unclear what happened, but a spokesperson with the Orlando Fire Department confirmed that one trauma alert patient was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group