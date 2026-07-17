Tsunami threat issued after magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes off western Mexico

A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck off the west coast of Mexico Friday morning, prompting a tsunami threat for parts of Mexico and Guatemala, officials said.

The earthquake occurred at approximately 10:48 a.m. Eastern Time southwest of Aquiles Serdan, Mexico, according to earthquake monitoring agencies.

A tsunami threat has been issued for coastal areas along the west coast of Mexico and the west coast of Guatemala within about 190 miles of the earthquake’s epicenter.

Officials said a tsunami impacting the west coast of the United States, Hawaii, or other Pacific U.S. territories is not expected at this time.

Residents in affected coastal areas are urged to follow guidance from local emergency officials and monitor updates as more information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group