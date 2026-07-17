Florida man arrested after being found nude behind New Smyrna Beach Circle K

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Florida summers may be hot, but they are not hot enough to justify walking around naked, according to New Smyrna Beach police.

Officers arrested 40-year-old Justin Stanley on Thursday afternoon after receiving a report of a suspicious person behind a Circle K on State Road 44.

Justin Budd Stanely

Police said officers found Stanley naked and behaving erratically. Investigators also said he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Stanley refused repeated commands and resisted officers as they tried to detain him, according to police.

He was charged with disorderly conduct, three counts of battery on a law enforcement officer and two counts of resisting an officer without violence.

Court records show Stanley has prior encounters with law enforcement.

His first court appearance was scheduled for Friday afternoon.

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