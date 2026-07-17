Police investigate deadly stabbing at Casselberry apartment complex

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Police in Casselberry are investigating a stabbing that left a 27-year-old man dead at an apartment.

According to the Casselberry Police Department, officers responded Thursday to an apartment complex on Monarch Circle after a woman called for help from a neighbor.

Police said the woman had discovered her male friend bleeding and in need of CPR.

Officers arrived with assistance from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Seminole County Fire Department, where they found the man deceased inside the apartment.

Police said the victim was a 27-year-old man.

Investigators said he suffered apparent trauma, though the full extent of his injuries and the exact cause of death have not yet been determined.

The incident is being treated as a homicide, police said.

No arrests have been made, and detectives continue to process the scene and investigate what led up to the man’s death.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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