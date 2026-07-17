Nine Orange Tech students win national awards at FCCLA conference

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nine students from Orange Technical College’s South Campus earned national recognition at the 2026 FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C.

The conference was held July 5-11 and brought together students from across the country for leadership development, networking and competitive events focused on career and community skills.

Students earned the following honors:

Julio Arenas: Gold medal, Career Investigation — Level 4

Gold medal, Career Investigation — Level 4 Camren Fells: National winner, GW Teaching Challenge; gold medal, Teaching Techniques

National winner, GW Teaching Challenge; gold medal, Teaching Techniques Gabriela Morga: Gold medal, Career Investigation — Level 3

Gold medal, Career Investigation — Level 3 Camila Burgos and Vickayla Mullin: Silver medals, Interpersonal Communication

Silver medals, Interpersonal Communication Lizamanda Frances: Silver medal, Job Interview

Silver medal, Job Interview Anaeli Silva and Laniyah Wooten: Silver medals, Food Innovations

Silver medals, Food Innovations Jeffry Betances: National competitor, Culinary Knife Skills Demonstration

FCCLA adviser Zulma Cintron said the students’ accomplishments reflected their preparation, perseverance and commitment.

FCCLA, or Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, is a national career and technical student organization focused on leadership, career preparation and community involvement.

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