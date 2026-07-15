Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining returns with record 188 restaurants

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s biggest dining event is back with more restaurants than ever.

Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, presented by Orlando Health, returns Aug. 14 through Sept. 30 for its 21st year with a record 188 participating restaurants offering three-course prix-fixe meals for $40 or $60, plus tax and gratuity.

This year’s event includes 38 new restaurants, 16 MICHELIN Guide-recognized restaurants and new experiences ranging from a Michelin-starred menu to rooftop dining with fireworks views, live jazz performances and a private pickleball club restaurant opening to the public for the event.

Menus are available now at OrlandoMagicalDining.com, where diners can search by location, price and dietary preferences. Organizers recommend making reservations early.

“This is shaping up to be the biggest year in the history of Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “Diners can enjoy exceptional meals at a great value, local restaurants welcome new and returning customers, and every meal helps support nonprofits that are making a difference in Central Florida.”

A portion of every Magical Dining meal supports local charities. Visit Orlando will donate $1 for each $40 meal and $2 for each $60 meal sold.

The primary 2026 beneficiary is OCA (Opportunity, Community, Ability), which provides programs and resources for individuals with autism and developmental differences and their families.

Funds raised will support therapy scholarships, access to critical services and programs that help adults with special needs build independence and meaningful connections after high school.

Visit Orlando will also provide $3,000 donations to nonprofits serving each of Orange County’s six commission districts.

This year’s recipients are Children’s Safety Village, The Daily Bread, Nathaniel’s Hope, NextStep Orlando, The Nurture Place and Victim Service Center of Central Florida.

Since the charitable component began in 2009, Magical Dining has raised nearly $3.3 million for local nonprofits.

The 38 new participating restaurants are:

Alma Argentina – Celebration ($40)

Bar Helios at Universal Helios Grand Hotel – International Drive ($60)

Conquistador Bar & Restaurant at Mission Resort + Club – Howey in the Hills ($40)

Daniel Gabor’s – Ocoee ($40)

Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse – Lake Buena Vista ($40)

Estefan Kitchen – Kissimmee ($40)

Flora Taverna at Universal Helios Grand Hotel – International Drive ($40)

Fuji Sushi – Altamonte Springs ($40)

H&H Brazilian Steakhouse – Kissimmee ($60)

Hamlin House – Downtown Orlando ($40)

Hokkaido Sushi and Teppan – Winter Springs ($40)

illume – International Drive ($60)

Jala Indian Cuisine – Winter Park ($40)

Jazz Tastings – Maitland ($40)

Lizzy’s Live – Sand Lake ($40)

Mamazzita Gastro Bar – Sand Lake ($40)

Manzzo Cuisine – Windermere ($40)

Mordisco Steakhouse – International Drive ($40)

Mosonori – Sand Lake ($40)

Mosonori – Winter Park ($40)

ÔMO by Jônt – Winter Park ($60)

Osteria Ester – Thornton Park ($40)

Palma Italian Kitchen – Champions Gate ($40)

Papparella Trattoria – Sand Lake ($40)

Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar – Lake Mary ($40)

Primo by Melissa Kelly – International Drive ($60)

Salt & Ember – Mount Dora ($60)

Simply Capri – Winter Garden ($40)

Stone & Current – Kissimmee ($40)

Sushi Saint – Winter Park ($40)

Tamara Modern Indian Cuisine – International Drive ($40)

Tamara Modern Indian Cuisine – Lake Mary ($40)

The Grove Bar & Grill – Winter Park ($60)

Trevi’s – Champions Gate ($40)

Vesuvio – College Park ($40)

Vines by H – Sand Lake ($40)

Voodoo Bayou – Sand Lake ($40)

Yao’s – Oviedo ($40)

Sixteen participating restaurants have been featured in the MICHELIN Guide Florida:

1921 Mount Dora – Mount Dora ($60)

MediterrAegean – Winter Park ($60)

BACÁN – Lake Nona ($60)

Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen – Lake Buena Vista ($60)

Kabooki Sushi – Downtown Orlando ($60)

Kaya – Mills 50 District ($60)

Maxine’s on Shine – Mills 50 District ($40)

Nami – Lake Nona ($60)

ÔMO by Jônt – Winter Park ($60)

Osteria Ester – Thornton Park ($40)

Otto’s High Dive – The Milk District ($40)

Primo by Melissa Kelly – ($60)

Ravello – Lake Buena Vista ($60)

Sushi Saint – Downtown Orlando ($40)

The Pinery – Ivanhoe Village ($40)

The Ravenous Pig – Winter Park ($40)

Magical Nights adds hotel and dining offers

Alongside Magical Dining, Visit Orlando’s Magical Nights returns with special stay-and-dine offers from Aug. 14 through Sept. 30.

The companion program pairs prix-fixe dining experiences with exclusive offers at resorts including Evermore Orlando Resort, Grande Lakes Orlando, Hilton Orlando, Lake Nona Wave, Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek and others.

Orlando Health returns as presenting sponsor for the third year, continuing its partnership as Visit Orlando’s official Health & Wellness Partner.

“Everyone who participates in Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining, from our local community to visitors from around the world, is making a powerful impact,” said Erick Hawkins, chief financial officer of Orlando Health and Visit Orlando board member.

With nearly 200 restaurants participating, this year’s Magical Dining gives Central Florida diners a chance to explore new flavors, revisit favorite restaurants and help support local nonprofits with every meal.

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