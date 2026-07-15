Florida senior receives license plate with suggestive ‘SQZ A55’ code

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A 76-year-old Florida woman says she’s been the talk of her retirement community after getting a new license plate. Nancy Dello Stritto was quite shocked herself, after collecting her mail and seeing the questionable code written on her new plate.

The Pompano Beach woman showed off the plate that reads “SQZ A55”. From a distance, those 5s can look like the letter S, spelling out a risqué phrase. “I don’t think a woman that lives in a senior community that’s going to be 77 years old next month will be driving around with what this plate has to say,” Dello Stritto said.

She got the plate from the Broward Property Tax Collector’s office, who confirmed that anyone unhappy with a license plate can get a free replacement.

Dello Stritto says she is going to let the state know about the license plate’s message, but people in her retirement community are pushing her to keep it. “I’m kind of resigning to it and I figured maybe it was just destined to be on my car,” she said.

As for her neighbors, she says the plates have brought her a lot of attention, especially from the men of her community. “I can handle it if I get a few honks here and there. Actually, being over 70, I might like a few honks,” Dello Stritto joked.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group