No more clock changes? Bill to make daylight saving time permanent advances to Senate

ORLANDO, Fla. — A bill that would make daylight saving time permanent is one step closer to becoming law after passing in the U.S. House and moving on to the Senate.

Supporters of the measure say ending the twice-a-year clock change would improve people’s health, daily routines, and overall quality of life.

Many lawmakers and residents have argued that changing clocks every spring and fall is an outdated practice that dates back more than a century.

The legislation, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, was introduced in the Senate by Florida Senator Rick Scott.

The bill would keep the country on daylight saving time year-round, eliminating the need to “spring forward” and “fall back” each year.

Supporters say the extra evening daylight would benefit families, businesses, and communities by providing more daylight hours after the workday.

They also point to research suggesting that maintaining a consistent schedule could have positive effects on sleep and health.

President Donald Trump has already publicly expressed support for making daylight saving time permanent.

If the bill passes the Senate and reaches his desk, supporters expect him to sign it into law.

The Senate will now decide whether the Sunshine Protection Act moves forward, potentially changing a clock-changing tradition that has been in place since 1918.

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