Suntree residents oppose proposed rezoning that could bring 82 townhomes

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Suntree are pushing back against a proposed rezoning request that could pave the way for an 82-townhome development near Waelti Drive.

The proposal would change approximately 17 acres from agricultural zoning, which currently allows single-family homes on 2.5-acre lots, to a residential designation permitting up to six homes per acre.

Dave Nesbitt, president of the Villas of Suntree HOA, said neighbors are concerned about increased traffic, the lack of sidewalks, and changes to the character of the area.

Proposed development in Suntree Some residents at The Villas of Suntree have concerns over a proposed townhome development. (WFTV staff)

A petition opposing the project has already gathered more than 550 signatures.

Resident Jeff Thompson, who started the petition, said he wants to preserve the woods, wildlife and peaceful setting that have existed there for decades.

Residents say the proposed plans include modifications to the property’s man-made lake and the addition of a retention pond.

Channel 9 was not able to reach the property owner for comment on Monday.

Residents say an engineer representing the project has met with surrounding communities. The rezoning request is expected to go before the Brevard County Planning and Zoning Board in August for a recommendation before moving to county commissioners for a final decision.

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