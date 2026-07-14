Florida faces nearly 2,000 teacher vacancies ahead of school year

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida school districts are continuing to grapple with a statewide teacher shortage, with nearly 2,000 teaching positions currently vacant.

Education officials say the shortage is being driven by a high turnover rate, as many educators leave the profession after only a few years in the classroom.

Last school year, nearly half of all Florida teachers had fewer than four years of classroom experience, highlighting the challenges districts face in retaining experienced educators.

Teacher pay also remains a contributing factor.

While the average teacher salary in Florida is expected to be around $50,000 during the upcoming school year, many educators and advocates say higher salaries are needed to attract and retain qualified teachers.

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