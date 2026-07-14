Orange County wins national award for hazardous waste program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Government’s Environmental Protection Division has received a national award for a program designed to help small healthcare facilities properly manage hazardous pharmaceutical waste.

The North American Hazardous Materials Management Association named the county’s initiative the 2026 Best Outreach Program.

The program uses a digital questionnaire, followed by phone calls, emails and in-person assistance, to help healthcare providers understand hazardous waste requirements.

County officials said improperly managed pharmaceutical waste can contribute to pollution in lakes, rivers and groundwater.

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