What’s in your flour? Florida AG targets General Mills over controversial ingredient

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier says the state is investigating whether General Mills sold flour containing a potentially harmful ingredient without adequately disclosing possible health concerns to consumers.

Uthmeier announced that his office is subpoenaing the food company after accusing it of using potassium bromate in some of its flour products.

The man-made additive is used in baking to strengthen dough and improve texture, but health officials have raised concerns about its potential link to cancer.

“Potassium bromate is a known carcinogen in animal studies and has been banned in several countries, including Canada and those in the European Union,” Uthmeier said.

The attorney general said the subpoenas will seek information about the company’s use of bromated products, including records on major Florida purchasers, safety research, disclosures made to customers and what company executives knew about potential risks.

“Our subpoenas will seek documentation on bromated products including top Florida purchasers, disclosures provided to buyers, safety research and what executives at these companies have known,” Uthmeier said.

General Mills has not announced any findings from the investigation. The company, one of the nation’s largest food manufacturers, produces a wide range of baking products sold across the country.

Currently, California is the only state in the U.S. that has passed a ban on potassium bromate in food products. That law is scheduled to take effect next year.

The Florida investigation comes as lawmakers and regulators across the country continue to review the use of certain food additives and whether additional restrictions are needed to protect consumers.

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