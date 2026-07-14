Christmas in July Craft Fair kicks off this weekend at MIDFLORIDA Event Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A two-day Christmas in July Craft Fair will be held this weekend at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and will feature more than 100 artists, crafters and vendors selling jewelry, clothing, baked goods, holiday décor, pet products and other handmade items.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to make daily appearances, and organizers also plan hourly door prizes and holiday displays.

Visitors are encouraged to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food donations for the Treasure Coast Food Bank.

Admission and parking are free.

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