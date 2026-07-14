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Christmas in July Craft Fair kicks off this weekend at MIDFLORIDA Event Center

Visitors are encouraged to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food donations

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Christmas in July Port St. Lucie
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A two-day Christmas in July Craft Fair will be held this weekend at the MIDFLORIDA Event Center.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and will feature more than 100 artists, crafters and vendors selling jewelry, clothing, baked goods, holiday décor, pet products and other handmade items.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to make daily appearances, and organizers also plan hourly door prizes and holiday displays.

Visitors are encouraged to bring canned goods and other nonperishable food donations for the Treasure Coast Food Bank.

Admission and parking are free.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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