Free Admission and extended hours at Orlando Museum of Art

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art will offer free admission and extended hours Thursday as part of its monthly Access for All program.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 16.

The day’s schedule includes artist-led workshops, a gallery talk, sketching activities and a docent-led highlights tour.

Visitors can also view current exhibitions, including the Florida Prize in Contemporary Art.

Free admission is supported by the Art Bridges Foundation.

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