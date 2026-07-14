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Free Admission and extended hours at Orlando Museum of Art

Free admission is supported by the Art Bridges Foundation

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
Orlando Museum of Art outside view (kristen ELIZABETH)
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Museum of Art will offer free admission and extended hours Thursday as part of its monthly Access for All program.

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 16.

The day’s schedule includes artist-led workshops, a gallery talk, sketching activities and a docent-led highlights tour.

Visitors can also view current exhibitions, including the Florida Prize in Contemporary Art.

Free admission is supported by the Art Bridges Foundation.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.

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