Pedestrian crash prompts road closure in Tavares

TAVARES, Fla. — Police have shut down a road in Tavares as they investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The investigation is underway on Dora Avenue near Clara Avenue.

The Tavares Police Department said Dora Avenue is closed near Clara Avenue for a traffic homicide investigation.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

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