DeLand Police and Fire Departments extinguish residential blaze

DELAND, Fla. — A residential structure fire broke out in the 900 block of Cascade Falls Lane around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

A DeLand Police Department officer and a Volusia Sheriff’s Office deputy entered the burning structure to rescue individuals who were inside.

DELAND HOUSE FIRE

According to a post on the DeLand Fire Department social media page, one minor, the officer and the deputy were all transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation and minor burns.

DELAND HOUSE FIRE

The fire deapartment is “grateful for the courage shown today by all who responded, and we wish those transported a full and speedy recovery.”

DELAND HOUSE FIRE

The scene is clear and the fire is out, and the according to the State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, according to the fire department.

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