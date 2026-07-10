New affordable housing community opens near Mall at Millenia

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders officially celebrated the opening of a new affordable housing community near the Mall at Millenia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

The Enclave at Canopy Park offers modern apartments designed to provide affordable housing options for families in need.

County leaders said some residents may qualify for rents as low as $400 per month, helping make housing more accessible for eligible households.

Orange County invested millions of dollars in the development.

Mayor Jerry L. Demings said the county’s investment will help ensure long-term affordable rents for families who need them most.

In addition to affordable housing, the community features a variety of amenities, including a fitness center, EV charging stations, and a public art program for residents to enjoy.

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