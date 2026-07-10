Osceola County pastor found guilty of drugging, sexually assaulting church member, investigators say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — An Osceola County jury has found a pastor guilty of drugging and sexually abusing a member of his congregation.

Prosecutors said the victim sought spiritual guidance from Eddy Noelsaint when the assault occurred four years ago.

According to investigators, Noelsaint secretly placed pills in the victim’s tea before sexually assaulting her.

Following the guilty verdict, Noelsaint now faces sentencing in September.

Court records show the case stemmed from an investigation into allegations that the victim was incapacitated before the assault.

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