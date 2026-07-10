Judge denies bond to operators of unlicensed assisted living facilities

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Disturbing testimony filled an Osceola County courtroom Thursday as employees, family members, and investigators described horrific conditions inside unlicensed assisted living facilities.

By the end of a nearly five-hour hearing, a judge denied bond for Marie Carenan and Ronald Pack, the pair accused of illegally operating the homes.

For the first time in court, detectives testified they believe five residents died because of the lack of care inside the facilities.

Prosecutors described residents who were allegedly malnourished, dehydrated, and denied medications and necessary medical treatment. Witnesses testified that residents were locked inside the homes, unable to leave or call 911.

One of the most emotional moments came from Nicholas Bliege, who testified about the final months of his disabled father’s life after he moved into one of the homes.

“I believe that if my father were in any other care, whether it be mine, my sister’s, or somewhere that’s legitimate, he would still be with us today,” Bliege testified.

Bliege said his father began sending him photos and videos documenting what he described as dangerous living conditions, including German cockroach infestations and being unable to get to doctor’s appointments, pick up medications or even go to the grocery store.

He also testified that the windows and doors were locked and accused Carenan of pushing his father to the ground.

Just three months after moving into the facility, Bliege’s father died. He says he learned from police—not Carenan and Pack.

He says he returned to the home to collect his father’s belongings.

“It smelled like urine, body odor, and spoiled food,” Bliege testified, adding there were “pills everywhere,” belonging to multiple residents.

Detectives and prosecutors testified they believe five residents died because they did not receive adequate care. According to testimony, investigators documented residents suffering from severe bedsores, malnutrition, untreated high blood pressure, and, in one case, repeated seizures that allegedly went untreated.

Two former house managers also testified, telling the court they repeatedly asked Carenan and Pack for food, medical care, and basic necessities for residents, but said their concerns were ignored.

One former employee described a resident with unmanaged diabetes who repeatedly requested to go to the hospital.

“He ended up getting multiple toes removed because of it,” the former house manager testified, saying the resident was not taken for treatment despite repeated requests.

Thursday’s hearing also revealed new questions about state oversight.

Investigators testified that the homes were cited in 2024 for code violations after inspectors found locks on windows and doors. Detectives also said the Florida Department of Children and Families issued six cease-and-desist orders, alleging Carenan and Pack knew they were operating the facilities illegally.

Former house managers testified that employees were allegedly given advance notice before DCF inspectors arrived for visits.

Carenan and Pack are charged with felony elder abuse, neglect, welfare fraud, and scheme to defraud.

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