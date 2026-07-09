Orlando Science Center’s Stellar Nights event series begins tomorrow

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Science Center will launch its “Stellar Nights” event series starting tomorrow, Friday, July 10. The event, presented by Massey Services, Inc., will feature a rotating lineup of laser light shows on Friday and Saturday nights.

Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy the Science Center until 10 p.m. during Stellar Nights, which runs through Aug. 1. These high-energy presentations combine music with vibrant laser visuals, utilizing 8K laser projection and 30,000 watts of stereo sound.

The lineup of laser light shows begins with a Taylor Swift show on July 10. On Saturday, July 11, a Queen-themed show will be presented. The schedule continues with Laser Beatles on Friday, July 17, and Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon on Saturday, July 18.

Additional performances include Laser Country on Friday, July 24, Grateful Dead on Saturday, July 25, Laser Tribute on Friday, July 31, and Rocket Man on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Stellar Nights is included with regular admission to the Orlando Science Center.

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