Feral hogs wreak havoc in Edgewater, prompting police action

EDGEWATER, Fla. — Feral hogs are tearing up yards in Edgewater, forcing police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission to work together to get them trapped.

Police have captured more than 50 hogs in the past 3 months, and the calls are still coming in.

They left Alissa Eggenfeller’s lawn destroyed and can also damage drainage.

“You spend a lot of money you know to make sure your lawn is nice and no one wants to see their lawn torn up and I get it they were here first but it’s definitely a nuisance problem,” said Eggenfeller.

Lieutenant Dave Williams said the department is working closely with FWC trappers to handle the hog calls.

“We just contracted with one specific one and he’s been able to answer the city’s needs, provide the traps and the equipment necessary to at least address our problem,” said Lt. Williams.

We went into the woods to check one of the traps. It’s unclear where the hogs are coming from, and there’s no simple way to keep them from showing up at homes. But Eggenfeller is grateful for the swift response.

“I mean you pay taxes and you hope that maybe the city can do something and I was surprised that they were able to without having to kind of have our own trapper come out here and handle it,” said Eggenfeller.

When an officer was responding to a hog call at her home, a tree was struck by lightning and caught fire. The officer was feet away from being struck.

“All I saw was a big flash of light and I got knocked down and I get up and run away,” said Officer Jordan Snipes.

Lightning strikes feet away from Edgewater Police Officer (WFTV)

If you find a hog in your yard, don’t approach it, depending on where you live, you’ll either need to call FWC directly but in Edgewater you can call the police.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group