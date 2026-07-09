Fleeing suspect charged after deadly crash in Casselberry that killed two brothers

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The man investigators say fled from Seminole County deputies before a crash that killed two brothers in Casselberry is now facing his first criminal charges.

According to Seminole County court records, Marquavious Tayvon Wheaton, 26, is charged with two counts of third-degree felony murder, two counts of vehicular homicide, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, and dangerous excessive speeding over 100 mph in connection with the July 7 crash.

Authorities say the case began when Seminole County deputies attempted to stop Wheaton’s vehicle in Sanford as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation. Instead of stopping, investigators say Wheaton sped away, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph.

Deputies did not initiate a ground pursuit, citing public safety concerns, but the Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit continued to monitor the vehicle from the air.

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Investigators say Wheaton later crashed into an SUV on U.S. Highway 17-92 near Sunnytown Road in Casselberry, killing Christopher Marier, 42, and Tyler Marier, 40, who were brothers.

Christopher Marier was an assistant professor in the University of Central Florida’s Department of Criminal Justice and a former Southwest Florida police officer.

Wheaton was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash. The newly filed charges stem from investigators’ allegations that he fled deputies and drove at excessive speeds before the deadly collision.

The fatal crash itself remains under investigation by the Casselberry Police Department. Court records show Wheaton is being held without bond and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on July 10.

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