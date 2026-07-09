Man arrested after dog found shot dead in Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was arrested after Orlando police said a dog was found shot and killed inside its crate.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 6700 block of Lake Carlisle Boulevard, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said investigators determined the shooting happened about two hours after the dog bit a child.

The child had already been taken to a local hospital for treatment before the shooting, police said.

Miguel Angel Bonilla, 55, was arrested in connection with the case.

Police said Bonilla is facing charges of aggravated animal cruelty, shooting at, within or into a building, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and criminal mischief.

No additional details about the child’s condition or the circumstances leading up to the shooting were immediately released.

After a dog bite, officials generally advise people to get medical help and report the bite to animal services or law enforcement. Animal control agencies generally urge people not to approach or harm an animal after a bite unless there is an immediate safety threat.

In Orange County, animal bite incidents can be reported to Orange County Animal Services or local law enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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