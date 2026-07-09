Public works employee critically injured after excavator hits power line in Edgewater

EDGEWATER, Fla. — A Volusia County Public Works employee was critically injured Wednesday after a workplace accident involving heavy equipment, an energized power line and a fire in an Edgewater neighborhood, police said.

The Edgewater Police Department said officers and Edgewater Fire-Rescue crews responded around 11:30 a.m. to the Majestic Oaks neighborhood after receiving reports of a serious accident at a public right-of-way canal system.

According to investigators, employees with the Volusia County Public Works Department Road and Bridge Division were performing routine maintenance when a wheeled excavator operated by William Barrie accidentally struck an energized power line.

The contact caused the equipment to become energized and catch fire.

Police said Barrie was able to safely exit the machinery.

Investigators believe Barrie’s co-worker, James Cozier, attempted to retrieve a fire extinguisher from the equipment, unaware the machinery was still energized by the power line.

When Cozier came into contact with the equipment, he was believed to have been shocked and suffered serious injuries.

Cozier was flown to Halifax Medical Center for emergency treatment.

Police said he remains in critical condition as of Thursday.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates the incident was a tragic accident.

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