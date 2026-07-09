NASA Wants You: Volunteers invited to apply for yearlong moon & mars simulation

ORLANDO, Fla. — NASA is calling on Central Florida residents to step up for a once-in-a-lifetime mission—without ever leaving Earth.

The agency is now recruiting volunteers for its Moon and Mars Exploration Analog mission, set to begin as early as August 2027 at Johnson Space Center in Houston. The selected four-person crew will spend a full year in isolation, simulating deep-space travel and life on another planet.

Participants will rotate between a spacecraft-like habitat and a 3D-printed “Martian” base, conducting spacewalk simulations, rover missions, and daily operations under strict resource constraints.

Applications are open now.

The goal: help NASA prepare for future Artemis missions and a long-term human presence on the Moon.

The mission combines two of NASA’s major research programs into one and will test everything from crew health to cutting-edge space technologies.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents with STEM backgrounds, meet physical and psychological requirements, and commit to approximately 14 months, including training. Compensation is provided.

If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to live like an astronaut, this could be your chance—no launch required.

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