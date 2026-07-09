Leesburg mourns loss of retired Police Captain Ginny Padgett

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Leesburg community is mourning the passing of retired Police Captain Ginny Padgett, a dedicated law enforcement leader who served the department for more than 25 years.

Police say Padgett started with the Leesburg Police on April 10, 1986, and retired on April 11, 2011.

She held roles in Community Services, the School Resource Officer Unit, Criminal Investigations, and served as a Road Patrol Captain.

Officials note that she will be profoundly missed by both colleagues and residents, and they request that her family and loved ones be kept in their thoughts during this period.

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