Some Florida agencies are not cooperating with immigration enforcement, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida officials say several law enforcement agencies across the state are not fully participating in immigration enforcement efforts required under state law.

The Florida Immigration Enforcement Council recently reported that some local agencies are providing limited assistance to the federal government, while others are not cooperating at all.

Under Florida law, local law enforcement agencies are required to assist federal immigration authorities in certain enforcement efforts.

State officials say the council’s findings show that some departments are not meeting those expectations.

The report did not identify which cities or counties are considered noncompliant.

However, officials said agencies found to have little or no cooperation will receive letters from the state notifying them of the concerns.

State leaders have not yet said how many agencies will receive letters or what additional action may follow if departments do not change their practices.

The issue comes as immigration enforcement remains a major focus for state and federal officials, with debates continuing over the role of local law enforcement in assisting federal immigration authorities.

Officials say the council will continue reviewing agency participation and monitoring compliance with Florida’s immigration enforcement requirements.

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