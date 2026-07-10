Woman escapes after 10 days allegedly held captive inside Titusville home

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Two men are being held in the Brevard County Jail without bond after deputies say they kidnapped a woman and held her captive for 10 days inside a Titusville home.

Brevard County deputies arrested Dwayne Mitchell and Adam Copeland earlier this week.

Investigators said the men tied the woman up with zip ties, beat her, and threatened her with a gun during the alleged ordeal.

According to deputies, the woman eventually escaped from the home and ran to a neighbor for help.

Investigators said evidence collected during a search warrant helped confirm the victim’s account of what happened.

“We were able to find evidence in the search warrant and validate what she said as far as this trip to Lake City with not only electronic evidence, but actual physical evidence that verified what she was telling us is true,” said Tod Goodyear with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell and Copeland are both facing kidnapping charges and remain in custody at the Brevard County Jail.

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