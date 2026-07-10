SR-417 reopens after deadly overnight crash near Oviedo

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Seminole County.

The crash forced the closure of a stretch of State Road 417 near Oviedo early Friday.

Shortly before 1 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash near mile marker 39.

Troopers shut down the northbound lanes of SR-417 for several hours.

Deadly crash on SR-417 near Oviedo State troopers investigate a fatal crash along State Road 417 in Seminole County on July 10, 2026.

Channel 9 was near the scene as law enforcement diverted northbound traffic onto Aloma Avenue; the entrance ramp from Aloma Avenue onto SR-417 NB was also inaccessible to drivers.

Deadly crash on SR-417 near Oviedo State troopers investigate a fatal crash along State Road 417 in Seminole County on July 10, 2026.

Troopers reopened the northbound lanes of SR-417 around 5:30 a.m.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for more information about the deadly crash.

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