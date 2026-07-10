Border patrol agent and wife charged with attempted murder post bond, must leave Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A border patrol agent arrested last month in Orange County is out of jail on bond.

Angelo Portelli, a Customs and Border Protection agent from New York, was arrested June 30 on charges that included attempted second degree murder.

Angelo Portelli Portelli, a Customs and Border Protection agent from New York, was arrested in Florida and charged with attempted murder. (Orange County Corrections)

According to court records, Portelli, 41, fired shots at his ex-girlfriend’s Orlando-area home in December.

She testified in court Thursday that he and his wife were stalking her and her children prior to the shooting incident.

A judge ruled that upon posting bond, Portelli must return to New York and not return to Florida, except for scheduled court hearings. The judge also ordered Portelli have no contact with the alleged victim or her family, and said he must stay off social media.

Channel 9 has learned that Portelli’s wife, Natalie Lopez-Portelli, also arrested in connection to the Dec. 2025 shooting incident, recently bonded out of the Orange County Jail.

Wife of former CBP agent arrested in Orange County shooting case Natalie Portelli is accused of four counts of attempted second-degree murder and several other felonies stemming from a December 2025 shooting

Court records show she must also return to New York and will be required to follow court orders similar to those given to her husband.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group