NY-based customs agent charged with attempted murder in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Customs and Border Protection agent from New York made a court appearance in Florida after he was recently arrested in Orlando.

Angelo Portelli faces a number of charges in Orange County, including attempted second-degree murder.

According to arrest records, Portelli confronted his former girlfriend at her Orlando home in December 2025 and then allegedly attacked her current boyfriend — an Orlando Police Department Community Service Officer.

Authorities said the confrontation escalated into a shootout, with bullets striking the home while two children were inside.

Portelli is currently being held without bond in the Orange County Jail.

WFTV has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for a statement on Portelli’s arrest.

Check back for updates on this story.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group